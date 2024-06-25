230 killed, 301 injured in road crashes during Eid journey: BRTA

A total of 230 people were killed and 301 injured in 235 road accidents across the country during the Eid-ul-Azha journey this year.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder presented the information in a report during a press briefing at the BRTA office at Banani in the capital on Tuesday (June 25).

The report covers road crashes that occurred from 11 to 23 June.

It was learnt after analysing the report that 109 people were killed and 123 injured in 112 road accidents across the country in six days from 11 to 16 June before the Eid.

On average, 18 people were killed and 21 injured in 19 accidents every day.

After the Eid, in seven days from 18 June to 24 June, 123 people were killed and 174 injured in 121 road accidents.