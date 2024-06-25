Bangladesh seeks Japan’s support to build TSDF

Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud today sought Japanese assistance for building a Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facilities (TSDF) in Bangladesh soon to transform Bangladeshi shipyards into world class green certified to continue hassle free ship breaking.

The foreign minister made the urge when the Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Ono Keiichi met him at the ministry here this afternoon.

During the meeting, they also discussed the ratification by Bangladesh of the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships.

Foreign minister expressed satisfaction at the good progress of JICA-assisted mega-infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, namely, Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Dhaka Metro Rail, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport 3rd Terminal and Bangabandhu Railway Bridge over Jamuna river.

Dr Hasan also commended the visit of the Japanese Trade Negotiating Team for EPA to Dhaka last month to attend the 1st round of Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Negotiations.

He hoped that the EPA would be concluded to get Japanese financial concession by 2026 when Bangladesh will be graduated from LDC status.

The Foreign minister thanked the Japanese government along with Sasakawa Foundation for the continued efforts towards a durable solution for the safe, sustainable, and dignified return of the Rohingyas to the Rakhine State of Myanmar for peace, stability, and security in the region.

He also appreciated Japan’s humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas including those relocated to Bhashan Char.

Hasan thanked the Senior Deputy Minister for visiting Bangladesh to attend the 5th Bangladesh-Japan Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

In reply, regarding ship recycling, the Japanese Senior Deputy Minister informed that Japanese experts will visit Bangladesh soon to ensure the TSDF facilities in Bangladesh.

Ono Keiichi gave emphasis on the construction of Matarbari deep sea port in Bangladesh which will ensure greater connectivity in the region.

He also looked forward to early conclusion of EPA to boost bilateral trade and investment.

Ono Keiichi thanked Bangladesh government for hosting more than 1.2 million Rohingyas on humanitarian ground and assured of continued Japanese support towards their humanitarian assistance and repatriation process.

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori was also present, among others, during the meeting.