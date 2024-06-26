Davey calls for gambling law review after election bet row

Sir Ed Davey has called for a review of betting laws, following revelations that parliamentary candidates are being investigated by the Gambling Commission for alleged bets on the election.

The Liberal Democrat leader said he had previously bet on the outcome of elections but drew a distinction between what he described as “having a flutter” and having inside knowledge before placing bets.

However, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the current rules were “clear enough” and that the problem was with politicians’ behaviour.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has said there should be a “proper and thoughtful debate” on the subject but cautioned against a “knee-jerk” reaction.

BBC Newsnight has learned that as many as 15 Conservative Party candidates and officials are being scrutinised by the Gambling Commission.

It is understood the regulator will be carrying out interviews this week.