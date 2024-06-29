BNP holding rally at Nayapaltan for Khaleda Zia’s release

BNP leaders and activists are gathering at the party’s Nayapaltan office as its pre-scheduled rally started at 2:40pm on Saturday.

Defying rain, the party activists with small processions were seen chanting slogans and gathered since 12:30pm in front of the party office. The makeshift stage has been prepared for the rally.

After around eight months, BNP organised a rally for unconditional release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Besides, Dhaka city, leaders and activists from neighboring districts and metropolises have been asked to participate.

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the program as the chief guest.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in Nayapaltan and its surrounding areas to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League’s Dhaka city (south) unit holds a discussion in front of the party headquarters in the capital’s Gulistan at 3pm marking its 75th founding anniversary.