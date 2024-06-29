Govt plans to hold HSC exams in April from next year

The authorities are planning to hold the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations in their traditional timeframe in April starting next year.

Regular schedules have been disrupted since 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent shutdowns. However, the education boards are now trying to restore the exams to their traditional dates.

Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and head of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, made the disclosure to Prothom Alo recently.

“The HSC exams used to begin in the first week of April, but it was not possible to hold the exams on time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams have been brought forward to some extent this year, and there is a plan to begin in April from next year,” he said.

Citing top officials of the education board, he mentioned that the June-July period is not ideal for holding exams due to the monsoon.

“There was no alternative but to delay the exams due to Covid-19. However, we are optimistic that the exams will be conducted on time from next year,” he added.