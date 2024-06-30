ACC sends letter to dists seeking Matiur couple’s land info

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday (June 30) sent a letter to the sub-registry offices of different districts including Dhaka seeking information about land properties owned by National Board of Revenue (NBR) official Matiur Rahman and his wife Laila Kaniz.

Earlier, a court in Dhaka imposed restrictions on leaving the country by Matiur Rahman, his wife Laila Kaniz and son Toufiqur Rahman Arnab.

Matiur Rahman’s son Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat gave birth to a talks after buying a goat from Sadeeq Agro in Dhaka in the last Eid-ul-Azha. However, Matiur denied that Ifat was his son at the beginning.

In this regard, Matiur told media, “I have no son named Ifat. Even, I have no relative or acquaintance with this name. Toufiqur Rahman is my only son. A vested quarters has resorted to make propaganda against me. I am disappointed after the social media started using my photo and name. I will take legal action.”