A total 100 sacks of Indian sugar recovered from a graveyard at Moddhonagar upazila in Sunamganj district on Sunday.

A team of police, led by sub-inspector Tapan Chandra Das, conducted a drive in Rupnagar village under Bongshikundanorth union in the upazila and recovered the sacks from a abandoned graveyard.

Md Imran Hossain, officer-in-charge of Moddhonagar Police Station, confirmed it.