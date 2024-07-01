8th anniversary of Holey Artisan attack being commemorated today

The 8th anniversary of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack, the deadliest night of terror in the country’s history that left 22 people killed, is being commemorated on Monday.

Diplomats including Ambassador of Italy Antonio Alessandro are scheduled to pay tribute to the victims of the attack of July 1, 2016 at Holey Artisan Bakery through deposition of the wreath of flowers.

They are also supposed to pay tribute to the victims of the attack at Diplomatic Police Headquarters.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Director General for Italian Citizens abroad of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Vignali, representing the Italian government will attend.

Ambassadors and High Commissioners and/or their representatives of India, Japan and the United States of America are also expected to join to extend their deepest condolences to the loved ones of the victims.

The international community commends Bangladesh’s efforts to bring those responsible to justice and recommit to their strong partnership to prevent future attacks.

Representatives of the families of the victims and victims’ friends from the expatriates’ community in Dhaka are expected to remain present.

The majority of the victims were foreigners residing in or visiting the capital’s diplomatic quarter around Gulshan-Baridhara.

The threats of violent extremism in Bangladesh has “subsided significantly” since the attack in 2016 due to the ‘whole of society’ approach of the Government to prevent violent extremism (PVE).