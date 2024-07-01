‘MoU and agreement are not same’

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader Monday said memorandum of understanding and agreement are not same thing.

“Mr Mirza Fakhrul, are memorandum of understanding and agreement same? Don’t you study? Don’t you know the diplomatic language? Listen, memorandum of understanding are not the same,” he said while addressing a discussion at Dhaka District AL Office at Tejgaon here, BSS reports.

Dhaka City North AL organized the discussion marking the 75th founding anniversary of Awami League.

Quader said the government has been able to realize different types of facilities, as there is friendly relationship between Bangladesh and India.

If disbelief takes place, friendship doesn’t exist, he said.

“We signed memorandum of understanding with Malaysia for Padma Bridge. But later, we built the Padma Bridge with our domestic fund. If we signed agreement, we would have been bound to give the charge of constructing Padma Bridge to them (Malaysia),” he said.

The AL general secretary said Mirza Fakhrul now is in severe problem as an order came from London last night.

Order came to include someone and exclude someone and this thing is going inside BNP now, he said.

There is disbelief inside BNP centering movement against AL as one leader of BNP is now blaming another one as an agent of the government, Quader said.

“Then who will wage movement? BNP’s programme is fake,” he said.

Quader said India is a friend of AL government but BNP wanted India’s slavery when it was in power.

When Narendra Modi came to power for the first time, BNP leaders went to flowers and sweets to greet him but now BNP is opposing India. “This is BNP,” he said.

In 2001, BNP came to power by promising that it would sell gas to India, he said.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam spoke on the occasion, among others, with Dhaka City North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair.