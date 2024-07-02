Awake brain surgery successfully conducted at Odisha hospital

A successful awake brain surgery was performed on a 71-year-old man at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital at Sitalapalli in an advanced neuro and spine surgery.

Awake brain surgery, also called awake craniotomy, is a type of procedure performed on the brain while one is awake and alert. Surgery of this nature is used to treat some brain (neurological) conditions, including some brain tumors or epileptic seizures.

The surgery involved creating two small burr holes of 2-2.5 cm in diameter in the frontal region of the skull. These holes allowed the surgeons to access and evacuate the accumulated blood and fluids which caused pressure in the brain.

Unlike traditional surgeries, which require the administration of general anesthesia to the patient, this procedure was performed while the patient was awake and responsive.

Associate Prof. (Dr.) Suryapratap Singh Tomar, of IMS and SUM Hospital at Bhubaneswar, performed the surgery.

Prof. (Dr.) Tomar said the surgery showcased the incredible potential of awake brain surgery. “By keeping the patient awake, we can achieve greater precision and safety leading to improved outcomes and ensuring reduced recovery time. This technique is particularly beneficial for elderly patients and those with complex medical histories,” he said.

The advantages of such surgery, including real-time monitoring of the patient’s neurological functions, reduces the risk of damage to critical brain areas, sidesteps the need for general anesthesia, and ensures faster recovery, Prof. (Dr.) Tomar said.

Mr. Deba Prasad Dash, Director of the hospital, said the success of the awake brain surgery underscored the growing importance of minimally invasive and patient-centred approaches in modern neurosurgery.