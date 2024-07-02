Embankment breached, today’s HSC exams at 2 upazilas of Feni postponed

Tuesday’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams at Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas of Feni were postponed as heavy rain flooded the low-lying areas.

Deputy Commissioner Shahina Akter confirmed this at 10am on Tuesday.

She said, “Several areas of Fulgazi and Parshuram were flooded as the embankment of the Muhuri river breached. The concerned authorities have already been informed about the postponement of the today’s examinations. We inform the three boards (General Education Board, Madrasa Education Board and Vocational Board) through letters.”

Heavy rains and onrush of upstream waters have caused the Muhuri River to flow 130 centimeters above danger level, flooding several villages in Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas of the district. Water has started entering the locality.