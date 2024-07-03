Govt takes healthcare services to doorsteps of people: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government has reached the healthcare services to the doorsteps of the people.

“We have reached healthcare services to the common people,” she said while witnessing a presentation on the health sector transformation to ensure universal healthcare for all at her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka on Wednesday morning.

She briefly described the measures taken for the development of the country’s health sector to reach healthcare services to the people’s doorsteps in the last one and a half decades.

PM’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed journalists about the event.

After witnessing presentation, the Prime Minister gave necessary directives to pursue the universal healthcare programme for all.

She also stressed the need for further development of the country’s health sector.

The premier asked the authorities concerned to purchase medical equipment for public hospitals on the basis of real needs alongside maintaining cautiousness in purchasing medical equipment.

“Proper usage of the medical equipment has to be ensured,” she said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Bangabandhu’s groundbreaking steps to advance the health sector after the country’s independence by giving the highest importance to ensure health services for all.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Samant Lal Sen, State Minister Dr. Rokeya Sultana, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Health Ministry Dr. AFM Ruhal Haque, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman, Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Mia, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan and Health Secretary Md. Jahangir Alam, among others, were present.