Floods devastate 3 Haor Upazilas of Moulvibazar

The flood situation has improved in the riverine areas of the seven Upazilas of Moulvibazar, but the water has yet to recede in the Haor region of the district.

Extreme misery has shrouded the lives of the people living on the banks of the wetlands in the Hakaluki Haor region’s Kulaura, Juri, and Barlekha Upazilas.

The floodwater has also made its way into the Kalaura Upazila Health Complex, which is the only place of shelter and hope for the 500,000 people in the Upazila.

Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Urme Binte Salam told bdnews24.com that the water began to recede slowly on Wednesday morning.

“But a lot of people in the Kulaura, Juri, and Barlekha Upazilas living near the banks of Haor have been marooned by the water.”

She claimed the local administration had sufficient relief materials for the flood victims while medical teams were also working in the affected areas. “We will be able to assess the damage once the floodwater recedes.”

Due to the incessant downpour for the past two days, the water of the Manu and Kushiara rivers of Moulvibazar has risen above the danger level again.

The Manu River was flowing 84cm above the warning level at Chandnighat point, and the Kushiara River 20cm above the danger level at Sherpur point, according to Javed Iqbal, the executive engineer of Moulvibazar Water Development Board,

“The Juri River is also flowing above the danger limit. However, the water of the Dhalai River is flowing 151cm below the warning level,” he added.

According to Shipar Uddin Ahmed, the mayor of Kulaura Municipality, the road leading to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex was submerged under two to three feet deep water. The water of the Hakaluki Haor flows into the Kushiara River.

“Flooding continues in the low-lying areas of Kulaura, Juri and Barlekha as the Kushiara River is flowing over the warning level again,” said the mayor.

Due to the onrush of water from upstream, the banks of hilly streams in several areas, including Sreemangal’s Sabujbagh, Lalbagh, Ruposhpur, Surobhipara, and Ashidron, have gone under water. People living in these areas are suffering because of the inundated roads.

Md Abu Taleb, the executive officer of Sreemangal Upazila, said it takes three to four hours for the water from the upstream to recede.