1st Bangladeshi-born Uk MP Rushanara Ali wins again

Rushanara Ali of Bangladeshi origin has been elected MP for the fifth consecutive term from the Labor Party in the UK elections. Rushanara Ali won the Bethnal Green and Bow seat in Tower Hamlets. The Labor Party has won a huge victory in this election.

Rushanara Ali was elected for the fifth time by getting 15 thousand 896 votes. Her nearest independent candidate Ajmal Mashroor got 14 thousand 207 votes. Liberal Democratic Party candidate Rabina Khan came third with 4,777 votes.

Rushanara Ali is the first MP of Bangladeshi origin in the UK Parliament. She was previously elected MP for four consecutive terms since 2010 in the Bethnal Green and Bow constituency in London’s Bangladeshi-dominated Tower Hamlets. Rushanara Ali has served as the Shadow Minister for International Development since 2010. She was then appointed Shadow Minister of State for Education in October 2013.

Rushanara Ali was born in Sylhet. When she was seven years old, her family moved to the UK. She graduated from St John’s College, Oxford with a BA in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics.

The Labor Party has won 362 seats till 11:00 am Bangladesh time. The party has developed a large gap with the Conservative Party. This party got 82 seats. 326 seats are required to get the majority.

Keir Starmer’ the newly elected UK Prime Minister said: “We did it!” Starmer, the incoming prime minister, said in his victory speech. “Change begins now.”