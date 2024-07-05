Bangladesh gets respect in world for Padma Bridge : PM Sheikh Hasina

Describing the Padma Bridge as a symbol of pride, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the international community now shows due respect to Bangladesh as the bridge was constructed with own finance.

“People now show respect when they heard the name of Bangladesh on the international stage. The people of Bangladesh have reached a dignified position,” she said while addressing a civic rally as the chief guest marking the closing of the Padma Bridge construction work at Mawa-end Friday (July 5) afternoon.

She said that the mentality about Bangladesh that it can’t do nothing without their (foreigners) support has changed through the construction of the Padma Bridge with own finance.

“The Padma Bride is a bridge of our pride…. one decision (to build Padma Bridge with own finance) has given Bangladesh dignity. Those who always did bossing on us and thought that Bangladesh would not move on without them have changed their mentality,” she said.

The Prime Minister recalled the local and international conspiracies to stop the construction of the Padma Bridge.

“We had to build the Padma Bridge overcoming many barriers. We have built the bridge entirely with the money of the people of Bangladesh,” she said.