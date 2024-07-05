Sunak accepts responsibility for historic Tory defeat

Rishi Sunak has said he accepts responsibility for the Conservative Party’s catastrophic general election defeat.

Sir Keir Starmer has led the Labour Party to a landslide victory and will take over from Mr Sunak as the UK’s prime minister.

Mr Sunak told supporters: “The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss.”

Speaking in central London, Sir Keir said “change begins now”, adding “it feels good, I have to be honest”.