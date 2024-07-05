Tulip, Rushanara, Rupa and Apsana win from Labour party

Four Bangladesh-origin candidates– Tulip Siddiq, Rushanara Ali, Rupa Huq and Apsana Begum– have been elected as Labour Party lawmakers in the UK parliament. The result was published on the official website of the British Parliament on Friday (July 5) morning.

Tulip Rizwana Siddiq

Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, granddaughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has won by a huge margin in the Hampstead and Highgate constituency.

According to the BBC report, Tulip Siddiq was elected from the Hampstead and Highgate constituency as an MP with 23,432 votes. Her nearest rival Don Williams of the Conservative and Unionist Party got just 8,462 votes. Lorna Jane Russell from the Green Party is in third position. He got 6,630 votes.

Rushanara Ali

Rushanara Ali was elected from Bethnal Green and Stepney, following the General Election which took place on Thursday 4 July 2024.

Rushanara Ali of The Labour Party received a total of 15,896 votes, followed by Ajmal Masroor, Independent who received a total of 14,207 votes.

Rupa Huq

Labour Party candidate Dr Rupa Huq has been re-elected as MP for Ealing Central and Acton.

Rupa Huq, first elected as MP in 2015, got 22,340 votes beating Conservative candidate James Windsor-Clive who got 8,345 votes.

Alastair Mitton standing for the Liberal Democrats came third with 6,056 votes.

Apsana Begum

Apsana Begum won from Poplar and Lime House seat by getting 18 thousand 535 votes.