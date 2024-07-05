Tulip Siddiq wins for 4th consecutive term

Tulip Siddiq, grand-daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been elected MP for the fourth consecutive term from Hampstead and Highgate (UK Parliament constituency) in the United Kingdom.

She is the candidate of Labour Party in the election.

According to the BBC, he got 23,432 votes (48.3 per cent), while her nearest opponent Conservative candidate Don Williams received 8,462 votes.

Tulip Siddiq has served in various important positions in the UK government. These include serving as Shadow Minister for Children and Early Years and Primary Education and as She is the Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

She is Eldest daughter of Sheikh Rehana and niece of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She was born on 16 September 1982 in London, United Kingdom.

Earlier, Tulip was first elected to Britain’s House of Commons in May 2015 from London’s Hampstead and Kilburn, and drew global attention with her maiden speech in parliament.