Protest rally of some human rights organizations in front of the Chinese Embassy in London to protest the killing of Uighur Muslims

Matiar Chowdhury:

On the 15th anniversary of the URUMCHI massacre, several human rights organizations including “Walled Uyghur Congress”, “UK Uyghur Community”, WORKS “Against CCP” held a protest rally in front of the Chinese Embassy in London on Friday evening, July 5. 6pm-7pm London time Protesters at the hour-long rally organized by the Walled Uyghur Congress said the killings of Uyghur Muslims in China have been going on for ages.

China’s Uighur Muslims are unable to practice religion. Places of worship are being demolished, able-bodied men and women are being forcibly circumcised to keep the Muslim population from growing.We seek the intervention of the people of the world. At the same time, I am calling on every human rights organization and humanitarian in the world to stand by us. Although the people of China are happy, the Uyghur Muslims are deprived of all state privileges.During this time, the protestors were seen carrying different types of banner festoons including Stop Genocide. A representative of the Walled Uyghur Congress said that we are seeking the intervention of the international community. Let’s stand by our side and protest the injustice, as human beings we also have the right to live.

In front of the Chinese Embassy at 49-51 Portland Place in Central London, besides Uighurs, about a hundred people from different countries gathered to protest the injustice. Dilhaj Karim, Hajera Mahmud, Khadija and Shukrat spoke on behalf of the Ughur community. British nationals are also seen in their solidarity congregation, including Mr. Eleni and Mr. Smith.