BNP leader Ishraque’s remand hearing adjourned

A Dhaka court has set July 23 for holding hearing on a plea of police to take BNP leader Ishraque Hossain on 10-day remand in a sedition case.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Saifur Rahman set the date as police produced Ishraque before the court and pleaded to take him on remand in the case filed over presenting a man before media posing him as an adviser of the US President Joe Biden.

Ishraque’s lawyer informed the court that a writ petition has been filed with the High Court, challenging the legality of the remand plea, and the court is yet to hold hearing on the matter.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Jaglul Hossain earlier granted Ishraque bail in 11 out of 12 cases filed against him.

He was sent to jail in the sedition case filed with the Paltan Police Station.