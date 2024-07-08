Gold price rises by Tk 1,610 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) increased the price of gold by Tk 1,610 per bhori, followed by a price hike in the local bullion market.

The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of BAJUS) made the decision at a meeting on Sunday.

The price of 22-carat gold is now Tk10,193 per gram, while it is Tk 9,370 for 21-carat, read a press release signed by committee chairman Masudur Rahman.

The price of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk8,340 a gram, while that of traditional gold is at Tk6,895 a gram.

The new price will come into effect from Monday, the release added.