Don't Miss

Home / Business / Gold price rises by Tk 1,610 per bhori

Gold price rises by Tk 1,610 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) increased the price of gold by Tk 1,610 per bhori, followed by a price hike in the local bullion market.

The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of BAJUS) made the decision at a meeting on Sunday.

The price of 22-carat gold is now Tk10,193 per gram, while it is Tk 9,370 for 21-carat, read a press release signed by committee chairman Masudur Rahman.

The price of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk8,340 a gram, while that of traditional gold is at Tk6,895 a gram.

The new price will come into effect from Monday, the release added.