Travel ban imposed on Sylhet customs official Enamul

A court in Dhaka on Monday imposed a travel ban on Mohammad Enamul Haque, the commissioner of Sylhet Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, in a case filed for amassing illegal wealth.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order following an application lodged by the anti-graft body.

Earlier on July, the court ordered to seize the immovable properties of Enamul.

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case against the customs official for amassing an illegal wealth amounting to Tk 9.76 crore.

The ACC during its probe learned that the accused was trying to sell or hand over the properties bought with money earned through corruption.