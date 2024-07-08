Whitecross Street Party to take place in Islington – 13-14th July

Whitecross Street Party ups its game with new national and local partners,

a focus on inclusivity and celebrating a radical community, using street art

and performance to bring people together.

The Party returns for its 14th year on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 July, from 12 – 6pm (both days)

bringing a new focus on the radical communities that have always called the area home. A few steps from the tech hub of Old

Street and financial and legal centres of the City of London, the murals and market of

Whitecross Street bring colour and creativity to the area year-round.

Held every July, WXSP has been a London favourite for 13 years, with 25 street artists painting live and a series of

family-friendly activities, performance, and stalls taking over the street for two days.

Now in its 14th year, WXSP has maintained its community, grass-roots spirit.

This year, the Street Party expands its scope with inclusive programming designed to make everyone feel like

an insider. Over 15 local and national organisations will contribute drop-in workshops,

performance and interactive activities for all ages across the weekend, against the unique

backdrop of British and international street artists painting live.



An afternoon of free short films and workshops at the Barbican Cinema (located at the

bottom of Whitecross Street) in partnership with leading homeless charities Accumulate, and

Cardboard Citizens, will also include a panel featuring celebrated children’s author Malorie

Blackman.

Host organisation YMCA London City and North, which supports homeless young

people at LandAid House, will offer activities in their newly-opened youth hub.

A multicultural parade from St Luke’s Community Centre opens the Street Party on Saturday.

Islington youth charity Soapbox leads the music stage lineup spotlighting young local talent,

also featuring special dance performances from Academy Breakin’ Convention and Sadler’s

Wells.

The Words Stage, curated by author and poet Paul Lyalls, will feature a spoken-word

lineup with performances from Apples and Snakes, Barbican Young Poets, world poetry slam

champion Kat Francois, spoken word refugee collective All-Change, and award-winning MC

and rapper Karl Nova.

Live street art continues to be a unique feature of the Street Party and over 25 artists will be

painting. This year’s confirmed artists include the wizard of metallics Bonzai, string artist

Perspicere (who has created two world-record size string portraits at WXSP). Wosk returns

with his colourful illustrations and characters, plus Bristol-based traditionalist legend Vents137,

Lucie Flynn and her impressionistic neons, and creator of favourite 2023 portrait, Shauna

Blanchfield, returns.

Drop-in workshops will be held by puppetry favourites Little Angel Theatre and illustration

experts Quentin Blake Illustration Centre. The Barbican and London Play will be bringing

the family zone to life with ball games, space hopper races, street chalks and more, while

inviting residents to share games from their childhoods and diverse cultures. An over 60s tea

party from No-Frills Social Club proves you’re never too old to have fun. Prior Weston School

will host children’s activities at the bottom of Whitecross Street, and will appear on the Words

Stage and in other events. Together, they showcase the diversity and creativity of EC1.

Finally, independent, local traders will bring a revitalised street market with a range of

handmade goods, art, including recycled gifts, handmade candles, and international food.

We expect over 5,000 people to attend the two-day event both from our local streets and other

communities across London, alongside local dignitaries and friends of the event.