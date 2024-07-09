Postponed HSC examinations in Sylhet division begin

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams in Sylhet division, which were postponed due to flooding, began on Tuesday (July 9) amidst the ongoing flood.

The first day’s exams in the Sylhet division began with the Information and Communication Technology subject.

8As several exam centres, including Sylhet’s Dakshin Surma Government College and Balaganj DN High School, are still submerged as of Monday, parents and examinees are anxious.

Earlier, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee had postponed the HSC exams for Sylhet division till July 8 due to the floods.

Meanwhile, Sylhet Metropolitan Police have restricted public access within 200 yards of the HSC examination centres in the city to ensure student security and convenience.