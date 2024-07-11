CCCI holds meeting on ‘Digitalizing International Trade of Bangladesh’

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICC-B) organized a table meeting titled ‘Digitalizing International Trade of Bangladesh’ at Bangabandhu conference hall at World Trade Center on Wednesday.

CCCI President Omar Hazzaz said that Bangladesh is the 35th economy in the world. As a result, Bangladesh’s international import-export trade with various countries worldwide is increasing. But 90% of Bangladesh’s import-export is done through customs. Even though Bangladesh is digitalized everywhere now, we still remain in manual mode when it comes to international trade. Bangladesh International Chamber of Commerce is one of the active members. So there is no alternative to digitalization to maintain its position in international trade.

ICC-B Secretary General Ataur Rahman said that there is no alternative to digitalization if we want to survive in international trade. For this we have to take initiative. Besides, one of the biggest obstacles in international trade is cyber crime. We have to work in this regard as well, Digital Center Initiative is being taken by ICC as an initiative to increase trade supply chain facility of Bangladesh, he said.

CCCI directors Anjan Shekhar Das, Mahfuzul Haque Shah, Md Aktar Parvez, Lube-Ref managing director Md Yusuf, C&F Agents Association General Secretary Kazi Mahmud Imam Bilu, Bangladesh Shipping Agent Association director Mamunur Rashid, Bangladesh Bank Joint director Md Rafiul Monir, Chittagong Custom House Joint Commissioner Marufur Rahman, Export Development Bureau Assistant director Morshedul Haque, Redsea Gateway Terminal Head of Commercial Syed Md Tarek, APL (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd Head of Operations Enamul Haque and BSRM Head of Commercial Ali Mahbub Hossain, CCCI director AKM Akhtar Hossain, Mahbubul Haque Miah, Mo Monir Uddin, Vice President of BAFA Khairul Alam (Sujan), Executive Director, Trusted Shipping Lines Ltd. Wahid Alam, GPH Steel representative Osman Gani Chowdhury were present at the event.