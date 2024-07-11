Court orders to confiscate more assets of Matiur

A Dhaka court has ordered to confiscate former National Board of Revenue (NBR) official Matiur Rahman’s four flats at Mirpur in the capital and 2,367.07 decimals of land in his name.

Besides, the court has ordered to seize Tk 13,44,36,471 in 116 bank accounts and freeze 23 beneficiary owners (BO) accounts to deal with share markets.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Jaglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court of Dhaka passed the order on Thursday after Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Md Anwar Hossain, also the investigation officer, applied to the court in this regard.

In the application, the ACC deputy director said Matiur Rahman has acquired wealth worth hundreds of crore of taka through pervasive corruption in his and family members’ names. During the investigation, it was learnt that Matiur Rahman and his family members were trying to transfer their movable and immovable properties, and also to launder the money. So, an order was needed to prevent them from making such attempts, said the IO.

The immoveable properties are a total of 2,367.075 decimals in Dhaka’s Savar, Mymensingh’s Bhaluka, Gazipur, Natore’s Singra and Narsingdi’s Shibpur, and four flats (7,248 square feet total) located at Mirpur in Dhaka.

The moveable properties are Tk 13,44,36,471 deposited at 116 bank accounts in the country.

However, the court also ordered to freeze of all 116 bank accounts.

They also opened 23 beneficiary owner’s (BO) accounts of different brokerage houses.

ACC public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the application on behalf of the watchdog.

On June 24, the same court issued a travel ban on Matiur Rahman, Laila and Arnab in connection with corruption allegations against them.

Earlier, the ACC formed a three-member committee to enquire into the allegations brought against them over amassing a huge amount of wealth through illegal means.

Former NBR official Matiur Rahman’s son Ifat gave birth to talks after he went to buy a goat for Qurbani at Tk 15 lakh from Sadique Agro at Mohammadpur in the capital. However, at the beginning, Matiur Rahman denied that Ifat was his son. Later, Feni-2 constituency’s MP Nizam Uddin Hazari said Ifat was the son of his maternal cousin. And, Matiur Rahman was his father.

Following the incident, Matiur Rahman was removed from the NBR post. Besides, he was removed from his post of director at Sonali Bank.

Earlier on July 4 last, the same court ordered to confiscate Matiur Rahman’s four flats and 866 decimals of land.