Breaking of law won’t be tolerated, DMP commissioner warns

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman has warned that any attempts to break law and order will not be tolerated.

“All will have to obey the order of the court. If anyone tries to break law and order, police will not tolerate it,” he said while inaugurating virtually the ‘Walton-CRAB Sports Competition 2024 and ‘Fruit Festival’ organised by Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) at Segunbagicha in Dhaka on Friday (July 12).

At that time, the event was virtually joined by Social Welfare minister Dr Dipu Moni, CRAB president Kamruzzaman Khan, general secretary Sirajul Islam, former president Abul Khair, and Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) president Shukur Ali Shuvo.

Regarding the anti-quota movement, the DMP commissioner said, “There are obligations to abide by the order of the court. If anyone tries to break law, it will not be tolerated.”

He said the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has imposed four weeks’ status quo on the judgment of the High Court regarding the quotas in government jobs.

Habibur Rahman said, “The issue of quota system in the government jobs is under the jurisdiction of the court. Everyone should have faith and respect to court. There is an obligation to obey court orders. I think everyone should do it.”

Regarding the CRAB, the DMP commissioner said, in addition to their professional duties, the CRAB conducts various activities, including organising sport competitions.

He acknowledged that journalists often help police ensure justice making investigative reports. “Because of it, I express my gratitude to journalists.”

Joining the programme virtually, Social Welfare minister Dipu Moni emphasised the importance of investigative journalism, saying there is no alternative to it.

She said journalists have always been conscious of revealing the truth and that, at various times, misinformation has spread both domestically and internationally. During those times, journalists presented correct information through their writings.

Dr Dipu Moni also said the prime minister values freedom of expression and works to ensure it.