Bangladesh HP team departs for Australia tour

The high-performance unit of Bangladesh Cricket departed for Australia on Saturday, marking the first tour of Australia by a Bangladeshi cricket team in over 15 years.

National team selector Hanan Sarkar is accompanying the team, who expressed confidence that the tour will be highly beneficial for the young cricketers, providing valuable learning experiences.

In this tour, Bangladesh HP will face Pakistan Shaheens in both four-day matches and will play against Pakistan Shaheens and the Northern Territory team in the one-dayers.

The first four-day match starts on July 19th, followed by the second on July 26th. The one-dayers are scheduled for August 1st and 6th. Bangladesh’s T20 matches will take place on August 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, and 17, with the semi-finals and final on August 18.

The BCB has announced separate squads for this tour, comprising a total of 25 cricketers. Some of these players have already gained experience representing the national team.

HP squads for the Australia tour:

Players in All Three Teams: Parvez Hossain Emon, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Ripon Mondol, and Maruf Mridha.

Player in Four Day and One Day Teams Only: Sk Peavez Rahman Jibon.

Players in One Day and T20 Teams Only: Tanzid Hasan, Jisan Alam, Aiff Hossain (captain of one-day team), Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (captain of T20 team, vice-captain of one-day team), Wasi Siddique, Abu Haider Rony, and Mahfusur Rahman Rabbi (vice-captain of T20 team).

Players Only in the Four-Day Team: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy (Captain), Amite Hasan, Sahadat Hossain Dipu (Vice Captain), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Aich Mollah, Rezaur Rahman Raja, and Hasan Murad.

Player Only in T20 Team: Allis Islam