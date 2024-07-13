Quader holding meeting with varsity teachers over pension issue

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader is holding a meeting with a delegation of the teachers, who are on strike demanding the withdrawal of new pension scheme ‘Prottoy’.

The meeting began at around 11:30am on Saturday at Awami League’s Dhanmondi office in the capital.

A delegation of at least 10 teachers went to the Awami League office for the meeting.

Teachers, officials and employees of public universities across the country have been observing the all-out work abstention since July 1 demanding the withdrawal of new pension scheme, offering super grade in teachers’ salaries and announcing a separate pay structure for them.