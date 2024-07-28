Jamaat-Shibir in-guise intruded into quota movement : PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said Jamaat-Shibir terrorists initially maintained low profile intruding in-guise into the quota reform movement “but afterwards they appeared dangerously in the front cashing in on the movement”.

She said this while Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said the terrorists actually attacked the structures which are showcasing the government’s successes along with easing the people’s life.

“The terrorists attacked those structures,” she said.

The attacks on the government’s iconic structures were staged as her government is working for welfare of the people, she added.

In this connection the premier referred to the attacks on COVID Hospital, metro rail, expressway, Setu Bhaban, disaster management building and data center etc.

“All of our development symbols, which gave comfort and convenience to the mass people, were their target of destruction,” she said.

Talking about the army deployment, the prime minister said army personnel showed restraint at the highest level on the ground.

She also said as per the available information to her, some 21 persons from her party Awami League have been killed in this mayhem.

Sheikh Hasina said irrespective of the party affiliation, she is helping all who were victims, adding “I am not considering their party affiliation at all while I am helping them.”

Regarding the demands from the quota reform protesters, the prime minister said while the movement was at the top of momentum, the quota was not exist in the country due to the status quo by the appellate division of the Supreme Court(on previous verdict).

“What would be the logical ground of their demand at that time,” she said.

She also said that the government is taking effective steps for the family members of deceased persons for their survival and livelihood, and it is also helping financially to the injured persons and providing free treatment to them as well.

The Spanish ambassador appreciated the military deployment and imposing curfew for the sake of peace and prosperity.

“Everything is gradually improving now,” he said.

The envoy mentioned that he understood and appreciated the measurers that have been taken for ensuring peace and progress.

“I saw everything on the television but could not understand those properly due to the language difference, but reading the newspapers, I am aware of the destructive activities and the destructions during mayhem,” he said.

He also said that he visited some vandalised places with Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

The envoy mentioned that the development that has taken place in the last 16 years in Bangladesh is vivid.

“The development in the last 16 years is real thing which anybody can check. And this is verifiable,” he added.

The ambassador said the budget allocation in education, health sector and social safety net in Bangladesh confirms the sincerity of the government for the welfare of the people.

“And, (in fact) many countries don’t have these kind of budget supports,” he added.