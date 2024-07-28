Laura Whitmore alleges ‘inappropriate behaviour’ on Strictly

Television presenter Laura Whitmore has alleged she was subjected to “inappropriate behaviour” while on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Love Island host was partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice in 2016, and was the seventh celebrity eliminated.

Whitmore, who had an ankle injury during the show, says she “raised concerns” at the time.

Pernice has previously rejected “threatening or abusive behaviour” allegations made by Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, who was partnered with him in 2023.

In an Instagram story on Saturday, Whitmore wrote: “I was trying not to comment on recent press speculation until the BBC review is complete but feel there is a lot of misinformation in the press and I want to help and show support by setting the record straight.”

The 39-year-old said she had been asked to speak to the BBC with six other people, whom she did not name, about “inappropriate behaviour they experienced similar to mine with the same individual”.

Whitmore does not name the “individual” in her statement.

“I initially raised concerns back in 2016,” she wrote. “I thought my experience was specific to me but I’ve since learned I was wrong.

“The aim of this is to show a pattern of behaviour that I believe needs to stop.”

She said: “I am not looking for anything, just an acceptance that what happened to me in the rehearsal rooms during my time on BBC Strictly was wrong and that it won’t happen to anyone else again.”

The television presenter went on to say she had not made an official complaint and was providing evidence of her experience to support the BBC’s investigation.

“I know the BBC and all outlets continue to do their best to be better, but for that to happen we must speak up,” she said.

The BBC press office said it was not commenting on Whitmore’s claims.

Pernice was also approached for comment. Previously, a spokesperson for the 33-year-old dancer said: “We are co-operating fully with the BBC’s review process…

“Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and, having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.”

Pernice will not be returning for the show’s series this year.

Another professional dancer, Graziano Di Prima, has also left the show.

His spokesman admitted Di Prima had kicked his partner Zara McDermott in a rehearsal last year.

Di Prima has said he deeply regrets “the events that led to my departure from Strictly”, and that his “intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime”.

The BBC has said it will introduce measures to “strengthen welfare and support” on the show, including a chaperone who will be present “at all times” during training room rehearsals.