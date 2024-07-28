Man stabbed to death and two hurt in park fight

A man has been stabbed to death and two teenagers injured following a fight in an east London park.

Police had been called to Plashet Park, East Ham, at about 19:30 BST on Saturday over reports of an altercation.

A man, believed to be 20, was found fatally injured and died at the scene.

Two teenage boys were also discovered at the same place – one with stab injuries and the second with head injuries.

Both were taken to hospital where neither is said to be in a life-threatening condition.

A Met spokesperson said officers would remain in the area for “an exceptionally thorough and forensic” investigation and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

No arrests have been made.

Speaking following the fatal stabbing, local resident Barbara Minley said the park was regularly occupied with “hot-head boys” who got into loud arguments.

Ms Minley, who lives in a house overlooking the park said she could no longer send two of her children, aged eight and 12, to play there because of the trouble.

Instead, they go to other parks “because of all these incidents”.

She said the area had “changed a lot” in the more than 20 years she had lived there and that the trouble had escalated in the 2000s.

“It’s stupid arguments and stuff like that. Another murder happened two years ago, some stabbing,” she said.

“It’s too much hot-head boys – sometimes it’s a group of them, I don’t know what kind of thing it is, if it’s a gang thing.”

Ms Minley added: “I’ve got two kids (living here); the other four are all grown-up and thank God they don’t live in this area – it’s just these two now that I’m worried about.

“It’s a beautiful park, but people just don’t want to give other people a chance to enjoy it.”