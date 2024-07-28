Quota reform movement announces end to protest

The Anti-Discriminatory Students Movement has withdrawn its quota reform movement programme.

Nahid Islam, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discriminatory Students Movement, announced the programme through a video message following a meeting at the Detective Branch (DB) office in the capital on Sunday (July 28) night.

Two more coordinators Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam were present at that time.

Condemning the violence and the untoward incidents, Nahid also urged the authorities concerned to reopen all educational institutions ensuring congenial environment.

Nahid said Many were unexpectedly injured and killed during the quota reform protests and the ensuing situations. Additionally, arson and various violent acts occurred at state establishments. “We strongly condemn those unwanted incidents and call for a prompt and thorough investigation to bring justice.”

“Our main demand was reform of quotas which has already been fulfilled by the government. We now strongly urge the government to reopen educational institutions promptly to ensure a conducive learning environment. In the interest of the public, we are withdrawing our program effective immediately,” the convener added.