Teen girl ‘commits suicide’ in Moulvibazar

A teenager girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling of her room at Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar district on Sunday.

The deceased Mahmuda Jannat Anisa, 19, was daughter of Shaista Mia and a resident of Gazipur village under Kulaura Sadar union.

Citing the victim’s family members, Kulaura Police Station sub-inspector Anwar Hossain said Anisa went to her room after having dinner with the family members on Saturday night.

Later on Sunday morning, her mother saw her hanging from the ceiling and informed police.

“The body was recovered and sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. Legal actions will be taken upon receiving the autopsy report,” added the police official.