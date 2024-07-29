Architect by day, baker by passion: Arifa Malik Bristy on crafting delightful cookies

The worlds of architecture and baking are certainly quite different. Yet, both require precision and planning, which architect Arifa Malik Bristy – the CEO of architectural firm, Irenderer – has mastered. Cookie Craft BD is Bristy’s online venture that turns flour, sugar, and passion into delicious cookies.

“Baking has always been a hobby, but the idea of turning it into a business was inspired by the support from my friends and family,” Arifa reflects.

While as an architect, buildings may be Bristy’s professional canvas, cookies have become her personal one, allowing the talented architect to sculpt sweetness into every bite and rewind.

“I bake cookies when I feel bored or exhausted from my professional responsibilities. So, I would say Cookie Craft BD is like my pet project, which is still flourishing,” she says.

Cookies from her shop have been showcased in various corporate events, garnering good reviews and encouraging feedback. “The response I got is pretty much heartening for me to go forward,” says Bristy.

Despite the success and popularity, Bristy remains cautious about expansion. “As it is a niche market and requires a substantial investment, I am still pursuing my research and have yet to open a physical store,” Arifa Malik Bristy explains.

Bristy has introduced healthy options like her popular oats cookies. “Clients appreciate our healthier options, particularly the oats cookies made with brown sugar. This positive reception encourages me to explore and create more health-conscious recipes,” she shares.

This approach not only meets customer demands but also aligns with modern dietary trends, broadening her market reach.

Bristy believes in the joy and creativity baking can bring, not just as a business but also as a recreational activity. To share this passion, she has designed DIY cookie kits for children, which include creative tools like colouring templates.

“These kits are more than just about baking; they provide a creative outlet for children to express themselves while having fun with their culinary creations,” Bristy comments, emphasising the dual benefits of her products.

Running a niche business like Cookie Craft BD comes with its set of hurdles, especially in logistics and client acquisition. Bristy candidly discusses these obstacles: “Navigating the small business landscape is challenging, particularly in a niche market. We have faced significant issues with delivery, where many cookies were damaged en route, leading us to adopt a more reliable but costly private delivery service.”

Her resilience in the face of these challenges reflects her dedication to maintaining quality and customer satisfaction. She encourages other aspiring entrepreneurs to start, regardless of external scepticism.

“Starting your own business is undoubtedly challenging, but immensely rewarding. It’s important to persevere, even when support seems sparse,” she asserts, offering a dose of inspiration drawn from her own experiences.

Perhaps by taking motivation from Bristy’s story, we can also turn our hobbies into successful businesses. It requires a leap of faith, dedication, and of course, strategic planning and determination.