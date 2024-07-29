BNP-Jamaat put claws on Bangladesh to destroy development: PM Sheikh Hasina

Describing the BNP-Jamaat-Chhatra Dal-Shibir as militants, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said they put their claws on Bangladesh to destroy its development.

“The Shibir-Chhatra Dal-BNP-Jamaat are the militants and they put their claws on us to undermine the country’s development,” she said.

She made the remarks while holding a meeting with the leaders of 14-party at her official residence Ganabhaban here this evening.

The Premier said countrywide mayhem was completely a militant act designed by BNP-Jamaat clique to undermine the country’s development.

“The incidents, which are happening in the country, are not political matter, rather a complete act of militants. It is aimed at destroying Bangladesh,” she said.

She came down heavily on the BNP-Jamaat clique to carry out the nationwide destruction cashing in the quota reform movement.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has reached in a dignified position on the global stage with socio-economic and infrastructure development across the country.

“Everyone is now showing honour to Bangladesh,” she said.

“The Prime Minister said quota was not an issue rather its target was to destroy the establishments which were providing service to the people and help make Bangladesh prosperous,” she said.

In a view-exchange with female leaders of the Chhatra League at her official Ganabhaban residence this afternoon, Sheikh Hasina said they have maligned the honour what Bangladesh has achieved with day-night hard works.

“It was a matter of great regret,” she said.

The Premier said they have destroyed the government establishments one after another which were being used for the welfare of the people.

“My question is whose purpose they served through the destruction,” she said. The Prime Minister questioned from where they have got the huge amount of money to continue the so-called movement.

“From where did they get the money? Who will give the money to continue their everyday movement?” she questioned.