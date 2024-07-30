Bangladesh to host 2027 Asia Cup

Bangladesh will host 2027 Men’s Asia Cup in an ODI format, according to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in its Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI).

Meanwhile, India were named as hosts for the 2025 edition which will be a 20-over tournament, the ACC stated in its IEOI statement on Tuesday.

Since its introduction as a T20 event in 2016, the Asia Cup has acted as a preparatory tournament for the global competition, utilising the format that will be featured in the World Cup.

The 2023 edition, organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), was conducted in a ‘Hybrid Model’ due to India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan, resulting in India’s matches to being played in Sri Lanka.

Both the T20 Asia Cup in India and the ODI edition in Bangladesh in 2027 will feature 13 matches each, accounting for a total of 26 games.

The ACC’s IEOI clarified that the ‘Men’s Asia Cup Tournament’ refers to the biennial senior men’s cricket event managed by the ACC, which includes participation from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and one Non-Test playing ACC member selected through qualifying events.