Girls 6, 7 and 9 killed in knife attack named by police

The three girls who were killed in a “ferocious” knife attack at a children’s dance workshop have been named by police.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, died after the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed event on Hart Street, Southport, on Monday.

Five children and two adults who were also injured remain in a critical condition.

Bebe’s family said “no words” could describe the “devastation that has hit our family”, while Alice’s parents said she would always be “our princess and no-one would change that”.

Merseyside Police said a 17-year-old boy, from Banks in Lancashire, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remains in custody.

The force said the families of the girls, who were being supported by specialist officers, had asked for their privacy to be “respected at this time”.

In a tribute from her “Hero Daddy and Mummy”, Alice’s parents said: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do, our princess.

“Like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no-one would change that.”

In a TV interview in Portugal, the country’s Communities Minister Jose Cesario said Alice was originally from the Madeira region and her parents were in “a state of shock”.

In a statement, Bebe’s family said “no words” could describe “the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl”.

Natasha Sandland, the head teacher at Marshside Primary School, said Bebe was “one of our brightest and most wonderful shining stars”.

“Words cannot do justice to describe the grief and upset our Marshside community are feeling today,” she said.

“We are deeply saddened by the awful news.”

Jennifer Sephton, the head teacher of Farnborough Road Infant School, said Elsie was a “caring and charismatic young lady” and the school was “heartbroken and devastated” by her passing.

“Elsie has been a loving and bright member of our wonderful community since first being brought here on her father’s shoulders,” she said.

“It is immensely difficult to put into words how amazing Elsie was and the impact she had on those around her.”