Jamaat-Shibir to be banned by Wednesday

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir will be banned within Wednesday (July 31) under an executive order from the government, said Law Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday.

He confirmed this to reporters while responding to a question at the Secretariat.

The law minister also said that he will hold discussions with the home minister to determine the process for implementing this decision.

Earlier at a meeting on Monday, leaders of Awami League-led 14-party alliance agreed to ban the politics of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir for their alleged involvement in the recent violence centering the Quota Reform movement.