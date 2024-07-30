Nation observing mourning day for victims killed in recent violence

The nation is observing a day of national mourning on Tuesday (July 30) to honour the memory of those killed in the recent countrywide violence centering the movement for quota reform in government jobs.

Black badges will be worn across the country as part of the nationwide mourning.

Doa mahfils and special prayers will be offered in all mosques, temples, churches and pagodas across the country.

Earlier on Monday, the decision of observing the mourning day was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said Home Minister Asaduzzzaman Khan informed the meeting that the death toll has increased to 150 in the violence.

Student protests demanding quota reforms in civil service jobs began on July 1. Following a violent clash at Dhaka University on July 15, the protests quickly spread across the country.