‘Not to arrest anyone just to raise the number’

Mentioning that no innocent person will be arrested, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, “We have warned everyone not to arrest anyone just to raise the number.”

“I draw the attention of the law enforcement agencies, specially the home minister, that no innocent people should be arrested.”

Obaidul Quader said these at a press briefing held at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Tuesday after the joint meeting of Awami League.

“Everyone should remain aware. It’s order from the party president, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Be aware of rumour-mongers,” he added, saying that “As per I know, no innocent is arrested.”