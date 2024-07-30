PM Sheikh Hasina visits Suhrawardy Hospital to see violence victims

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday afternoon to check on the injured victims of the recent nationwide violence during quota reform protests, reports UNB.

She reached the hospital around 5pm, and inquired about the condition of those undergoing treatment after being attacked during the student movement demanding quota reform in public services.

The prime minister provided necessary instructions to the hospital authorities to ensure proper treatment for the victims. Witnessing the severity of the injuries and hearing about the brutality of the attacks, she was visibly emotional, struggling to hold back tears.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina kisses a child while visiting Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday to see the injured victims of the recent nationwide violence during the quota reform movement.

During her visit, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital Director Md Shafiur Rahman briefed the prime minister on the treatment measures taken for the injured.

In the past few days, Sheikh Hasina visited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Central Police Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), and the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) to check on victims of the recent violence.

She assured all victims of proper treatment and wished them a speedy recovery.

Additionally, the prime minister visited the vandalised metro rail station at Mirpur-10, Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban in Rampura, and the violence-ravaged Setu Bhaban, Department of Disaster Management building, and the toll plaza of the elevated expressway at Mohakhali.