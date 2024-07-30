This exhibition is organised by the Barbican in collaboration with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, New Delhi.

From 5 October 2024, the Barbican presents The Imaginary Institution of India: Art 1975-

1998, the world’s first exhibition to explore and chart this period of significant cultural and

political change in India. Featuring nearly 150 works of art across painting, sculpture,

photography, installation and film, this landmark group show examines the ways in which 30

artists have distilled significant episodes of the late 20th century and reflected intimate

moments of life during this time.



Bookended by two pivotal moments in India’s history – the declaration of the State of

Emergency by Indira Gandhi in 1975 and the Pokhran Nuclear Tests in 1998 – The

Imaginary Institution of India aims to delve into a transformative era marked by social

upheaval, economic instability, and rapid urbanisation.

The exhibition takes the declaration of the Emergency in 1975 and the ensuing suspension

of civil liberties as a moment of national awakening, signalling how it provoked artistic

responses, directly or indirectly. It surveys the artistic production that unfolded over the next

two decades or so, within the turmoil of a changing socio-political landscape. Culminating in

the 1998 nuclear tests, the show illustrates how far the country moved from the ideals of

non-violence, which once had been the bedrock of its campaign for independence from

British colonial rule.

Unfolding loosely chronologically across both floors of the gallery, The Imaginary Institution

of India guides the visitor through this tumultuous time. The artists featured grapple with the

shifting context of late 20th century India; some responding directly to the national events

that they were living through, while others captured everyday moments and shared

experiences. All of them combined social observation with individual expression and

innovation of form to make work about friendship, love, desire, family, religion, violence,

caste, community and protest. This has determined the four axes that shape the exhibition:

the rise of communal violence; gender and sexuality; urbanisation and shifting class

structures; and a growing connection with indigenous and vernacular practices.

Most artists will be represented by multiple works, providing a fuller view of their practices

and highlighting the aesthetic evolution in their oeuvres. In this way, the exhibition also

traces the development of Indian art history from the predominance of figurative painting in

the mid-1970s, to the emergence of video and installation art in the 1990s. Primarily wall-

based art in the upper galleries will give way to installations downstairs, with works

presented alongside an exhibition design inspired by the transforming urban landscape of

India during the period and the shifting boundaries between the public and the private; the

street and the home.

Shanay Jhaveri, Head of Visual Arts at the Barbican, said: “The exhibition takes its title

from an essay by Sudipta Kaviraj, which discusses the processes of instituting democracy

and modernity in a post-colonial society characterised by diversity and plurality. These

negotiations form the core of The Imaginary Institution of India: Art 1975-1998, a show that

underscores, through powerful and evocative artworks, the essence of a truly democratic

society – where people communicate, coexist, and connect on various levels, from the

exuberantly sexual to the defiantly political.”

Kiran Nadar, Founder & Chairperson, KNMA, said: “The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

(KNMA), in its ongoing partnership with the Barbican presents the second exhibition focused

on bringing visibility and critical attention to the practice of Indian and South Asian artists

through selected seminal works highlighting social, political, and artistic transformations in

India from 1975 to 1998. We are delighted to have loaned a substantial number of major

artworks to the exhibition that energise the theme, taking viewers through a spectrum of

materials, media, and content.”

Works on display include:

• Gulammohammed Sheikh’s painting Speechless City which draws on different art

historical painting traditions to respond to the oppressive political atmosphere of the

1975-77 State of Emergency.

• Gieve Patel’s empathetic paintings which vividly portray daily life in the streets of

India’s rapidly expanding, cosmopolitan cities in the 1980s.

• Sunil Gupta’s photographic series Exiles, from 1987, which makes visible the lives of

gay men in New Delhi in and around some of its most recognisable landmarks.

• Sheba Chhachhi’s Seven Lives and a Dream, a series of photographs which

juxtaposes moving and ferocious documentation of feminist grassroots campaigns in

India with tenderly staged portraits of the women at their forefront.

• Meera Mukherjee’s intimately scaled and intricately detailed bronzes which, inspired by

her time spent studying metal crafting traditions across India, use lost-wax casting

techniques to address subjects both sacred and everyday.

• Savi Sawarkar’s bold etchings which deal with issues surrounding caste and

untouchability.

• Rummana Hussain’s floor-based works which use broken terracotta pots to reckon

with widespread communal violence across the nation following the demolition of the

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992 by a militant right-wing Hindu mob.

• Installation works made from cow dung, thread, and sacred kumkum pigment by Sheela

Gowda which make use of materials used as fuel, in religious rituals, and part of the

everyday economy of women in rural places to interrogate the value of labour.

• A video installation by Nalini Malani in which moving image, projected on the walls and

playing on monitors in tin trunks, considers the impact of India’s nuclear testing and

links it to concerns around violence and forced displacement.

• Bhupen Khakhar’s exceptional paintings which tenderly evoke queer love and desire.

Participating artists

Pablo Bartholomew, Jyoti Bhatt, Rameshwar Broota, Sheba Chhachhi, Anita Dube, Sheela

Gowda, Sunil Gupta, Safdar Hashmi, M. F. Husain, Rummana Hussain, Jitish Kallat, Bhupen

Khakhar, K. P. Krishnakumar, Nalini Malani, Tyeb Mehta, Meera Mukherjee, Madhvi Parekh,

Navjot Altaf, Gieve Patel, Sudhir Patwardhan, C. K. Rajan, N. N. Rimzon, Savindra

Sawarkar, Himmat Shah, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Nilima Sheikh, Arpita Singh, Jangarh

Singh Shyam, Vivan Sundaram, and J. Swaminathan.

Film

Accompanying the exhibition, the Barbican will present Rewriting the Rules: Pioneering

Indian Cinema after 1970 (3 Oct-12 Dec) curated by Dr Omar Ahmed, writer and

international curator of South Asian Cinema. This season of documentary and narrative films

from the 1970s, 80s and 90s considers the emergence of the new Parallel Cinema – one of

South Asia’s first post-colonial film movements. Like the trajectory traced in the exhibition,

this was a time of shifting aesthetic choices whereby filmmakers rewrote the traditional rules

of what constituted Indian cinema, opting for a creative hybridity and experimentation that

fused together aspects of Indian art and culture with broader international styles.

Book

The exhibition is accompanied by an illustrated catalogue co-published with Prestel,

featuring original essays by Devika Singh, Diva Gujral, Rahaab Allana, Rattanamol Singh

Johal, Tarun Nagesh, Roobina Karode and texts by Shanay Jhaveri and Qamoos Bukhari.

Designed by Daly & Lyon. Price: £45

Tickets

Tickets on sale from August 2024: https://www.barbican.org.uk/whats-on/2024/event/the-imaginary-institution-of-india-art-1975-1998

Pay What You Can

Barbican will be running two Pay What You Can slots per week.

Select the price you can pay and enjoy the exhibition

Details will be available on the website here: https://www.barbican.org.uk/whats-on/2024/event/the-imaginary-institution-of-india-art-1975-1998

Opening Hours

Saturday – Wednesday 10am – 6pm (last entry 5pm)

Thursday – Friday 10am – 8pm (last entry 7pm)

Bank holidays: Please check the website as opening times vary.