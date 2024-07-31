Protestors take position on Ctg court premises defying police bar

Quota Reform Movement protestors took position in front of the Chattogram court on Wednesday morning defying police barriers as part of their nationwide ‘March for Justice’.

At 11:30am, around 200 protestors gathered on the court premise breaking the police barricades.

A group of lawyers from the court later joined the protesters, extending their support.

Both the protestors and lawyers then marched to the front of the Lawyers’ Building, where they continued to demonstrate and chant slogans.

The students were chanting slogans, “We Want Justice.”

It was learned that security has been tightened on the Chattogram court since morning. Police are searching everyone who is crossing the area.

Earlier on Tuesday, the protestors announced a ‘March for Justice’ at the country’s educational institutions, court premises and major roads, to press home their nine-point demand.

“We will demand justice against mass killings, mass propaganda, attacks, cases, disappearances and murders on students and people across the country after investigation by the United Nations and to realize the nine-point demand of the student community and all the people of the country,” said a media release signed by Abdul Hannan Masood, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on Tuesday evening.