Thousands of free holiday club places available for young people

FAMILIES are being urged to claim their free places for children at holiday clubs across the borough this summer.

In partnership with local organisations and funded by the Department for Education, Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) clubs will be offered across Tower Hamlets this summer to provide children aged 4-16 with fun opportunities for play and socialising alongside nutritious meals.

The HAF clubs will be offering a range of activities including sports and games, art, music, drama and day trips to children who receive benefits-related Free School Meals.

All HAF clubs will also provide a nutritious meal each day and a chance to increase knowledge about healthy eating and keeping active.

Eligible children will have received a HAF code in the post – however if you believe your child is eligible and has not received a code or proof of eligibility you can apply online at www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/haf

The programme is part of Tower Hamlets Summer of Fun, with events to keep kids and teens busy across the holidays available throughout the borough. For more information you can visit Summer activities 2024 (towerhamlets.gov.uk)

Lutfur Rahman, Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said:

“Not everyone can afford to go away for the summer holidays, and this can create an extra financial pressure for residents.

“It is important all children have access to holiday clubs as many can face social isolation if they are unable to join their friends and mix with other young people during the long holiday period. The HAF scheme also provides a safe place for young people to socialise.”

Cllr Saied Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Resources and the Cost of Living added:

“Our HAF scheme is offering thousands of places for children where they can not only have fun but also have access to nutritious food. The clubs are also open to young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

“I urge all parents to take advantage of this scheme and secure places for their children.”

To book a place on a HAF Club and to find out which clubs are running in your area visit Towerhamlets.gov.uk/HAF