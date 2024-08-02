3,011 held in Dhaka in 274 cases over recent violence: DMP

Some 3,011 people have, so far, been arrested in 274 cases filed with different police stations in the capital over the violence during the recent Quota Reform Movement.

They were arrested from July 17 to August 1, 2024. Among them, 516 people were sent to jail in a day on July 23.

According to the Prosecution Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), some 3, 011 individuals were sent to jail, so far, from July 17 to August 1.

On July 31, a Dhaka court granted ad-interim bail to garment exporter KM Rezaul Hasanat David, chairman and CEO of Viyellatex Group, in a case filed over vandalising and setting Setu Bhaban on fire on July 18.

On August 1 (Thursday) three students were granted bail in Dhaka, it added.