Demonstration on Saturday, all-out non-cooperation from Sunday

The Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement has announced nationwide demonstration for Saturday (August 3) and indefinite non-cooperation movement from Sunday in protest against killing attacking their peaceful procession.

Asif Mahmud and Rifat Rashid, coordinator and assistant coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement, announced the programme through Facebook posts and video messages at 8:00pm on Friday (August 2).

They also called upon the countrymen to make the all-out non-cooperation movement a success being organised at roads and lanes, and wards.

Earlier on Thursday (August 1), the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement’s coordinator Abdul Quader in a message to the media called for organising prayer and bringing out mass processions on Friday (August 2).

He announced the programme titled, “Prayer and Students-People’s Mass Procession” for Friday in protest against the mass killings, wholesale arrest, and also for realising their 9-point demands.

The coordinator also made a clarion call to all the citizens of the country including workers, professionals, cultural activists, media workers, human rights activists, intellectuals, alems and ulemas to make Friday’s prayer and mass procession a success taking part in those programmes spontaneously.

The statement said prayers will be offered at mosques after Jumma prayers, fateha will be offered at the martyred graves, prayers will be arranged at all worship places including temples, churches and pagodas.

The statement said, “Today, the student community cannot sleep peacefully at home. They pass every moment being afraid of arrest and panic-stricken. Bangladesh’s skies and air become heavier with the wailing of the relatives of martyrs and victims of forced disappearances. Besides, police like terrorists have attacked the nation’s best sons, i.e, university teachers right on the campuses. Even, some police officials have physically assaulted Dhaka University’s two respected teachers — Public Administration department’s Shehrin Amin Monami and Nusrat Jahan Chowdhury. We strongly condemn and protest such heinous attack on teachers.”

The statement said: “You all know that we launched our movement not for any personal interest. Our movement was for the freedom of you and your children. What were our crimes? Demanding constitutional rights was our crime? Why hundreds of our brothers were murdered? We don’t know its answer, but we will not stop our movement without an answer and justice.”

It may be mentioned that violence in different parts of the country from July 16 last centering the Quota Reform Movement leaft more than 150 people, mostly students dead. However, different mass media claimed that be more than 200 people died in the violence.