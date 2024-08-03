Police fire tear shells, sound grenades to disperse protestors in Sylhet

Police fired sound grenades, rubber bullets and tear shells to disperse protesters during a clash in Sylhet on Saturday.

No casualties, however, were reported so far.

Witnesses said protesting students gathered in front of the Shaheed Minar in Chawhatta area of the city at 12pm as part of the scheduled programme announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

They blocked the Zindabazar-Chawhatta road and halted all traffic movement.

Police asked them to move from the road, creating confrontation between two groups.

Agitated students threw brick bats at the police, leading a clash. Later, the law enforcers started firing tear shells, sound grenades and rubber bullets.

The protesters entered into different alleys and continued throwing bricks at the police.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Azbahar Ali Sheikh said police will not stop the students if they carry out the programme peacefully. But if they create anarchy the police will resist.