Students stage demo blocking Dhaka-Rajshahi highway

The students of Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET) are staging demonstration protesting killing and attack on their peaceful procession.

They also demanded the government’s resignation.

At about 10am on Saturday, the students of RUET took position in front of the entrance of the university on the Dhaka Rajshahi highway, chanting different slogans against government. Students from different schools and college also joined them.

Following the demonstration, vehicular movement on the highway was suspended.

Teachers of Rajshahi University and RUET also joined the protest rally to extend the support.

Dr Saleh Hasan Nakib, a Physics Department teacher of Rajshahi University (RU), said the place turned into a human sea with the participation of general people, teachers and lawyers.