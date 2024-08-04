2 killed in Munshiganj protester-AL clash

Two people were killed and 20 others were injured in a clash between protesters and members of the Awami League and its associated organizations in Munshiganj on Sunday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The clash broke out around 11:00 AM near the Super Market area in the district.

Abu Hena Mohammad Jamal, the superintendent of Munshiganj General Hospital, confirmed the deaths news.

Thandar Khairul Hasan, the additional superintendent of Munshiganj police, said, “I cannot say the actual number of casualties, but the police did not shoot.”

“The bodies have been kept in Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy,” the police official added.